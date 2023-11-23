The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The game airs on ESPN3.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats put up only 0.5 more points per game last year (59.8) than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).

Cincinnati had an 8-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

Last year, the 69.2 points per game the Buffaloes averaged were 5.2 more points than the Bearcats allowed (64.0).

Colorado had a 20-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.0 points.

The Buffaloes made 41.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.2 percentage points lower than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (50.5%).

The Bearcats shot 39.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 40.6% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.

