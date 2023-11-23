The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners' opponents hit.

In games Iowa shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.

The Sooners ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hawkeyes finished 65th.

Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 80.1 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.

Iowa had a 19-6 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Oklahoma compiled an 11-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Sooners were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawkeyes finished 30th.

The Sooners' 67.7 points per game last year were 7.0 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.

Oklahoma had a 15-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Iowa put up 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did in away games (69.9).

In home games, the Hawkeyes gave up 4.0 more points per game (76.0) than away from home (72.0).

Iowa drained 10.0 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma put up more points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (66.3) last season.

At home, the Sooners conceded 64.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).

Oklahoma knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule