Fantasy Football Week 12 TE Rankings
Tight end rankings are available here, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 12.
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 12
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|170.6
|15.5
|9.3
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|156.1
|17.3
|9
|George Kittle
|49ers
|138.0
|13.8
|5.6
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|135.4
|13.5
|6.1
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|125.2
|12.5
|6.9
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|123.1
|11.2
|5.5
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|112.3
|11.2
|5.9
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|104.6
|10.5
|5.8
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|104.5
|10.5
|7.4
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|101.6
|10.2
|5.5
|David Njoku
|Browns
|98.3
|9.8
|6.9
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|98.1
|9.8
|5.8
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|93.1
|8.5
|5.1
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|91.0
|10.1
|5.8
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|87.3
|8.7
|4.5
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|82.5
|8.3
|5.8
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|82.3
|8.2
|4.6
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|80.4
|10.1
|6.4
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|77.8
|7.8
|4.5
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|73.1
|7.3
|4.5
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|73.1
|7.3
|4.5
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|60.9
|6.1
|2.9
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|57.3
|5.7
|4.6
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|51.7
|7.4
|6.1
|Michael Mayer
|Raiders
|50.4
|5.0
|2.9
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
FOX
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
NBC
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
CBS
|Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
CBS
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
FOX
|New England Patriots at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
FOX
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
NBC
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ABC/ESPN
