The Ohio Bobcats (8-3) hit the road for a MAC clash against the Akron Zips (2-9) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

Ohio ranks 98th in points scored this season (22.7 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 15.5 points allowed per game. Akron ranks third-worst in points per game (16.5), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 92nd in the FBS with 28.3 points ceded per contest.

Akron vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Akron vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Akron Ohio 286.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.5 (101st) 330.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.0 (5th) 85.4 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.8 (95th) 201.2 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.7 (88th) 20 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (38th) 11 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (55th)

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has compiled 1,267 yards on 61.7% passing while recording four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 137 times for 612 yards (55.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 302 receiving yards (27.5 per game) on 32 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DJ Iron has collected 215 yards (on 61 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings leads his squad with 524 receiving yards on 49 catches with one touchdown.

Daniel George has caught 48 passes and compiled 508 receiving yards (46.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,999 passing yards for Ohio, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 209 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has 690 rushing yards on 155 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 127 times for 402 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz's team-leading 570 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 76 targets) with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has reeled in 40 passes while averaging 46.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton's 35 receptions have turned into 330 yards and two touchdowns.

