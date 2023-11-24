Two of the nation's top pass defenses square off when the Ohio Bobcats (8-3) bring college football's ninth-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Akron Zips (2-9), who have the No. 18 passing defense, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Bobcats are double-digit, 14-point favorites. An over/under of 41 is set for the game.

On defense, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 271 yards per game. The offense ranks 98th (342.5 yards per game). Akron's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 16.5 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 92nd with 28.3 points surrendered per contest.

Akron vs. Ohio Game Info

Ohio vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -14 -110 -110 41 -110 -110 -600 +425

Akron Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Zips are gaining 306.7 yards per game (-91-worst in college football) and giving up 299 (23rd-best), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively, but among the best defensively.

In their past three games, the Zips are putting up 19.3 points per game (-61-worst in college football), and allowing 25.3 per game (eighth-worst).

In the air, during the past three games, Akron has gained an average of 238 yards (90th in the nation), and conceded 164.3 (57th).

The Zips are gaining 68.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-116-worst in college football), and giving up 134.7 per game (104th).

Over their past three games, the Zips have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Akron has gone over the total twice.

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron is 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Zips have been an underdog by 14 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Akron has gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

Akron has been the underdog in eight games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Akron has been at least a +425 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has racked up 1,267 yards (115.2 yards per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Lorenzo Lingard has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 612 yards (55.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 32 receptions this season are good for 302 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DJ Iron has taken 61 carries and totaled 215 yards with two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings has totaled 49 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 524 (47.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 82 times and has one touchdown.

Daniel George has 48 receptions (on 85 targets) for a total of 508 yards (46.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

CJ Nunnally has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has 12 TFL and 47 tackles.

Akron's top-tackler, Bryan McCoy, has 64 tackles, four TFL, and one sack this year.

Devonte Golden-Nelson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 14 tackles and two passes defended.

