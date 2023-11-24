Friday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (2-2) and the Akron Zips (1-2) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-66 and heavily favors Wichita State to take home the win. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

The Zips' last game on Wednesday ended in a 63-58 victory against Robert Morris.

Akron vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Akron vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 79, Akron 66

Akron Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Zips had a +59 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They put up 68.6 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball and gave up 66.6 per contest to rank 238th in college basketball.

In MAC games, Akron averaged 2.4 fewer points (66.2) than overall (68.6) in 2022-23.

The Zips put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (62.7) last season.

At home, Akron gave up 63.1 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 69.7.

