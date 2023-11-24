Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Allen County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lima Central Catholic School at St. Henry
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: St. Henry, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.