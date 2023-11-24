Blue Jackets vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 24
As they gear up to square off against the New Jersey Devils (8-8-1) on Friday, November 24 at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-11-4) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alexandre Texier
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 58 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 16th in the league.
- Columbus allows 3.6 goals per game (72 total), which ranks 29th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -14, they are 28th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey's 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- Its -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+200)
|6.5
