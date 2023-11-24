The New Jersey Devils welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, November 24, with the Blue Jackets having lost eight consecutive away games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Devils attempt to beat the the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (72 in total), 29th in the league.

With 58 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 18 1 14 15 4 7 - Boone Jenner 20 10 3 13 5 8 57.8% Ivan Provorov 20 1 12 13 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 18 5 6 11 3 11 21.4% Adam Fantilli 20 4 6 10 6 9 40.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 65 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 25th in league play in goals against.

The Devils rank 15th in the league with 59 goals scored (3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players