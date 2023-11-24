The Columbus Blue Jackets (5-11-4), losers of eight road games in a row, visit the New Jersey Devils (8-8-1) at Prudential Center on Friday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 17 times, and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.

Columbus has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 33.3% chance to win.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 19 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 59 (15th) Goals 58 (16th) 65 (25th) Goals Allowed 72 (29th) 23 (1st) Power Play Goals 7 (26th) 14 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus possesses a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while going 1-7-2 straight up in its past 10 games.

Seven of Columbus' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over the past 10 matchups, Blue Jackets' games have had an average of 8 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 16th-ranked scoring offense (58 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game, 72 total, which ranks 29th among NHL teams.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -14.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.