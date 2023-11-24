Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Devils on November 24, 2023
Zachary Werenski and Jesper Bratt are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils play at Prudential Center on Friday (beginning at 3:00 PM ET).
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Werenski is an offensive leader for Columbus with 15 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 14 assists in 18 games (playing 23:24 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Ivan Provorov has racked up 13 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has one goal and 12 assists.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Boone Jenner's 10 goals and three assists add up to 13 points this season.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Bratt, who has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Jets
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Jack Hughes has six goals and 16 assists to total 22 points (1.3 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Penguins
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
