The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) face the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Akot: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 183rd 71.4 Points Scored 76 74th 195th 70.6 Points Allowed 78.5 351st 233rd 31 Rebounds 32.5 126th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th 211th 12.6 Assists 13.8 117th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12 200th

