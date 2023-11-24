How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers averaged.
- Bowling Green put together a 10-9 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hilltoppers finished 266th.
- The Falcons' 76.0 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers allowed.
- Bowling Green went 10-9 last season when it scored more than 70.6 points.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (75.1).
- The Falcons gave up 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 83.3 on the road.
- Bowling Green knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.5%).
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 81-75
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Oakland
|L 81-62
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/17/2023
|Bellarmine
|L 85-67
|Stroh Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Place Bell Arena
