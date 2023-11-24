The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers averaged.

Bowling Green put together a 10-9 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.

The Falcons were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hilltoppers finished 266th.

The Falcons' 76.0 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers allowed.

Bowling Green went 10-9 last season when it scored more than 70.6 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (75.1).

The Falcons gave up 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 83.3 on the road.

Bowling Green knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.5%).

