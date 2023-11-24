The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

  • The Falcons shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers averaged.
  • Bowling Green put together a 10-9 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Falcons were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hilltoppers finished 266th.
  • The Falcons' 76.0 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers allowed.
  • Bowling Green went 10-9 last season when it scored more than 70.6 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (75.1).
  • The Falcons gave up 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 83.3 on the road.
  • Bowling Green knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.5%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Arkansas State W 81-75 Stroh Center
11/14/2023 @ Oakland L 81-62 Athletics Center O'rena
11/17/2023 Bellarmine L 85-67 Stroh Center
11/24/2023 Western Kentucky - Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 Lipscomb - Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 Canisius - Place Bell Arena

