Friday's game at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the NC State Wolfpack (5-0) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) at 3:15 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-59 victory, as our model heavily favors NC State.

The Bearcats enter this contest after a 77-60 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Cincinnati 59

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats were outscored by 4.2 points per game last season (scoring 59.8 points per game to rank 281st in college basketball while allowing 64.0 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball) and had a -125 scoring differential overall.

In Big 12 action, Cincinnati averaged 9.8 fewer points (50.0) than overall (59.8) in 2022-23.

The Bearcats put up more points at home (61.6 per game) than away (57.9) last season.

At home, Cincinnati allowed 67.1 points per game last season, 5.0 more than it allowed away (62.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.