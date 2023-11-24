The NC State Wolfpack (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats score 13.4 more points per game (67.8) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (54.4).

Cincinnati is 2-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.

NC State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.

The 83.4 points per game the Wolfpack record are 14.4 more points than the Bearcats give up (69).

NC State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.

When Cincinnati gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 2-2.

The Wolfpack are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bearcats allow to opponents (41%).

The Bearcats' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 8.5 higher than the Wolfpack have conceded.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule