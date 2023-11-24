Friday's contest at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) matching up with the Chicago State Cougars (0-7) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-58 win, as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

The Vikings took care of business in their most recent matchup 62-57 against Austin Peay on Wednesday.

Cleveland State vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 83, Chicago State 58

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings had a +563 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. They put up 74.1 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and gave up 58.0 per contest to rank 36th in college basketball.

With 76.4 points per game in Horizon matchups, Cleveland State scored 2.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (74.1 PPG).

The Vikings posted 73.3 points per game at home. In away games, they performed better on offense, averaging 75.4 points per contest last season.

Cleveland State ceded 51.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 in away games.

