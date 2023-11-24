Friday's game that pits the Stetson Hatters (1-4) versus the Dayton Flyers (2-3) at Ocean Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Stetson. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on November 24.

The Flyers took care of business in their last game 75-74 against SIU-Edwardsville on Monday.

Dayton vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Dayton vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 67, Dayton 65

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Flyers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Hatters have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Dayton Leaders

Mariah Perez: 11.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.6 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.6 FG% Arianna Smith: 10.8 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG% Ivy Wolf: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Destiny Bohanon: 11.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

11.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Anyssa Jones: 9.0 PTS, 35.4 FG%

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers' -47 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.0 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 78.4 per contest (333rd in college basketball).

