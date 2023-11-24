The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Penguins' opponents have hit.

Dayton is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Penguins are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flyers sit at 347th.

The Flyers put up 68.4 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 72 the Penguins allow.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Dayton fared better in home games last season, scoring 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 63.2.

Dayton drained 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

