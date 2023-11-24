The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. Youngstown State matchup.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dayton Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Dayton (-13.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Dayton (-13.5) 139.5 -1400 +790 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Dayton has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Flyers' five games this season have hit the over.

Youngstown State has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Penguins games has hit the over.

