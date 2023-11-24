When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Eric Robinson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 72 games last season, Robinson scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Robinson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Robinson's shooting percentage last season was 12.2%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

