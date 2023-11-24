Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franklin County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Licking Heights High School at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.