Horizon teams will hit the court in seven games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Green Bay Phoenix taking on the Maryland Terrapins at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Chicago State Cougars at Cleveland State Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Green Bay Phoenix vs. Maryland Terrapins 1:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Detroit Mercy Titans vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Robert Morris Colonials at Bucknell Bison 2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Youngstown State Penguins vs. Rhode Island Rams 5:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!