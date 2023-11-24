Will Jake Bean score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bean stats and insights

Bean has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Bean has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:44 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.