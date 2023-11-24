The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

  • In five of 18 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:52 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

