Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Considering a bet on Marchenko? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 14:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In five of 18 games this year, Marchenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marchenko has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Marchenko has an assist in five of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Marchenko hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 18 Games 2 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

