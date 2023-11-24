How to Watch Ohio vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Ohio vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Ohio had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Revolutionaries ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Bobcats averaged just 2.1 more points per game (78.8) than the Revolutionaries allowed (76.7).
- When Ohio put up more than 76.7 points last season, it went 14-3.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.6 away from home.
- At home, Ohio sunk 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Troy
|W 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 71-52
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
