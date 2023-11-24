The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Ohio vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Ohio had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Revolutionaries ranked 117th.
  • Last year, the Bobcats averaged just 2.1 more points per game (78.8) than the Revolutionaries allowed (76.7).
  • When Ohio put up more than 76.7 points last season, it went 14-3.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
  • The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.6 away from home.
  • At home, Ohio sunk 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Troy W 88-70 Convocation Center Ohio
11/11/2023 @ Cleveland State L 82-78 Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 Detroit Mercy W 71-52 Convocation Center Ohio
11/24/2023 George Washington - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Delaware - Convocation Center Ohio
12/6/2023 Youngstown State - Convocation Center Ohio

