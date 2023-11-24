The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Ohio vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Ohio had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Revolutionaries ranked 117th.

Last year, the Bobcats averaged just 2.1 more points per game (78.8) than the Revolutionaries allowed (76.7).

When Ohio put up more than 76.7 points last season, it went 14-3.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.6 away from home.

At home, Ohio sunk 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule