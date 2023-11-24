How to Watch Ohio State vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.
- Ohio State put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot above 37.1% from the field.
- The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.
- The Buckeyes averaged just 4.2 more points per game last year (72.5) than the Crimson Tide allowed (68.3).
- Ohio State put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
- The Buckeyes conceded fewer points at home (63 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.
- Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/15/2023
|Merrimack
|W 76-52
|Value City Arena
|11/19/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Value City Arena
