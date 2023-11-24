The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.
  • Ohio State put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot above 37.1% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Buckeyes averaged just 4.2 more points per game last year (72.5) than the Crimson Tide allowed (68.3).
  • Ohio State put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • The Buckeyes conceded fewer points at home (63 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.
  • Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M L 73-66 Value City Arena
11/15/2023 Merrimack W 76-52 Value City Arena
11/19/2023 Western Michigan W 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama - Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan - Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota - Value City Arena

