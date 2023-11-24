The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.

Ohio State put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot above 37.1% from the field.

The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Buckeyes averaged just 4.2 more points per game last year (72.5) than the Crimson Tide allowed (68.3).

Ohio State put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

The Buckeyes conceded fewer points at home (63 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.

Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule