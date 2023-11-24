The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ohio State matchup.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Ohio State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 151.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-7.5) 151.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Ohio State covered 13 times in 31 chances against the spread last year.
  • The Buckeyes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
  • Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Crimson Tide games hit the over 15 out of 34 times last season.

Ohio State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

