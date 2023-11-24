Ohio State vs. Alabama November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|81.8
|7th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|122nd
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|41.2
|1st
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|15
|49th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.