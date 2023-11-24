The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buckeyes Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State played nine games last season that finished with more than 150.5 points.

The Buckeyes had a 141.5-point average over/under in their contests last year, 9.0 fewer points than this game's total.

The Buckeyes were 13-18-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, Ohio State was the underdog 15 times and won five, or 33.3%, of those games.

The Buckeyes had a record of 4-2 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buckeyes have a 27.8% chance to win.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 150.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 150.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 13 38.2% 81.8 154.3 68.3 137.3 149.2 Ohio State 9 29% 72.5 154.3 69.0 137.3 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes' 72.5 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed.

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Ohio State went 10-9 against the spread and 11-10 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio State vs. Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 12-8 15-19-0 Ohio State 13-18-0 0-3 16-15-0

Ohio State vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Ohio State 15-0 Home Record 10-6 9-3 Away Record 1-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-8-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.7 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.