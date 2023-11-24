MAC opponents meet when the Ohio Bobcats (8-3) and the Akron Zips (2-9) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

Ohio ranks 98th in total offense this year (342.5 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 342.5 yards allowed per game. Akron ranks fifth-worst in total yards per game (286.5), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 31st in the FBS with 330.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Ohio vs. Akron Key Statistics

Ohio Akron 342.5 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (129th) 271 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (31st) 131.8 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.4 (131st) 210.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.2 (94th) 13 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (118th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (113th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has compiled 1,999 yards (181.7 ypg) on 176-of-277 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 209 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 690 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 127 times for 402 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 570 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 76 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has caught 40 passes for 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ty Walton's 35 receptions have yielded 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has racked up 1,267 yards on 61.7% passing while recording four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Lorenzo Lingard has been handed the ball 137 times for a team-high 612 yards (55.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 32 receptions this season are good for 302 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DJ Iron has run for 215 yards across 61 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings paces his team with 524 receiving yards on 49 catches with one touchdown.

Daniel George has caught 48 passes and compiled 508 receiving yards (46.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio or Akron gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.