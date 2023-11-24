The Ohio Bobcats (8-3), with college football's ninth-ranked pass defense, play the Akron Zips (2-9) and their 18th-ranked passing D on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Bobcats are massive, 14-point favorites. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Akron matchup.

Ohio vs. Akron Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Akron, Ohio
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Akron Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-14) 41.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio (-13.5) 41.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Ohio vs. Akron Betting Trends

  • Ohio is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bobcats have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Akron has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Zips have been an underdog by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

