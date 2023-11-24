The Ohio Bobcats (8-3) are massive, 14-point favorites on the road at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field against the Akron Zips (2-9) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Both teams have stout pass defenses, with the Bobcats ninth against the pass in the nation, and the Zips 18th defending the passing game. A 41-point over/under is set for the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 271 yards per game. The offense ranks 98th (342.5 yards per game). Akron's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 286.5 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 31st with 330.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Ohio vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ohio vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -14 -110 -110 41 -110 -110 -600 +425

Ohio Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bobcats' offense struggle, ranking -82-worst in the FBS in total yards (325.3 total yards per game). They rank 26th defensively (301.7 total yards surrendered per game).

In terms of scoring offense, the Bobcats rank -28-worst with 23.3 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 70th by giving up 20 points per game over their last three contests.

The last three games have seen Ohio's passing offense struggle, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS in passing yards (221 per game). It ranks 29th on the other side of the ball (147 passing yards surrendered per contest).

With 104.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-81-worst) and 154.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-6-worst) over the last three games, the Bobcats have been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Ohio has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Ohio has gone over in four of its 10 games with a set total (40%).

Ohio has won 71.4% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (5-2).

Ohio has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,999 passing yards for Ohio, completing 63.5% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 209 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has 690 rushing yards on 155 carries with six touchdowns.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 127 times this year and racked up 402 yards (36.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 570 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 receptions (out of 76 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 514 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has been the target of 48 passes and racked up 35 catches for 330 yards, an average of 30 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rayyan Buell has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has nine TFL and 27 tackles.

Bryce Houston is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 95 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Austin Brawley has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 35 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

