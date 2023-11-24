Ohio vs. George Washington November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Ohio vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Ohio Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
George Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Ohio vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Ohio AVG
|Ohio Rank
|67th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|78.8
|27th
|336th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|23rd
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
