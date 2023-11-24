The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Ohio vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -3.5 153.5

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 29 games last season, Ohio and its opponents scored more than 153.5 points.

The average amount of points in Ohio's outings last season was 152.0, which is 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Ohio covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Ohio won 72.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (13-5).

The Bobcats went 12-2 last year (winning 85.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Ohio's implied win probability is 65.5%.

Ohio vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 13 44.8% 78.8 155.1 73.1 149.8 147.7 George Washington 14 50% 76.3 155.1 76.7 149.8 145.0

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats recorded were only 2.1 more points than the Revolutionaries gave up (76.7).

Ohio went 9-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76.7 points.

Ohio vs. George Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 9-6 17-12-0 George Washington 14-14-0 7-4 18-10-0

Ohio vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio George Washington 14-1 Home Record 11-6 4-11 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

