On Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Detroit Pistons (2-13) will aim to end a six-game road skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (8-6), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pacers' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 128.3 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 126.4 per outing (30th in the league).

The Pistons put up 109.5 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 115.9 per outing (21st in NBA). They have a -96 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The teams average 237.8 points per game combined, 9.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 242.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Detroit has put together a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.