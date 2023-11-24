How to Watch the Pacers vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-13) will attempt to break a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info
|Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Pacers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Pistons Prediction
|Pacers vs Pistons Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 8-3 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Pistons are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The 128.3 points per game the Pacers average are 12.4 more points than the Pistons allow (115.9).
- Indiana is 8-4 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are putting up 128 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (128.8).
- Defensively Indiana has played better in home games this season, surrendering 120.7 points per game, compared to 136.6 in away games.
- The Pacers are making 16.4 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than they're averaging in away games (14.2 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aaron Nesmith
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Wrist
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.