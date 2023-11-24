The Detroit Pistons (2-13) will attempt to break a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Indiana is 8-3 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The 128.3 points per game the Pacers average are 12.4 more points than the Pistons allow (115.9).

Indiana is 8-4 when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are putting up 128 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (128.8).

Defensively Indiana has played better in home games this season, surrendering 120.7 points per game, compared to 136.6 in away games.

The Pacers are making 16.4 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than they're averaging in away games (14.2 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Pacers Injuries