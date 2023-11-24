Will Patrik Laine find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230

Laine stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Laine has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

