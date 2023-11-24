Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Laine's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Patrik Laine vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Laine Season Stats Insights

Laine's plus-minus this season, in 13:54 per game on the ice, is -5.

Laine has a goal in three of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in four of 10 games this season, Laine has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In one of 10 games this year, Laine has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Laine's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Laine going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 3 4 Points 1 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

