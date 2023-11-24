Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seneca County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Seneca County, Ohio today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seneca County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Clinton at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.