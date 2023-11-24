The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have given up to their opponents (46%).

This season, Toledo has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Rockets are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 354th.

The Rockets average five more points per game (82.8) than the Sycamores allow their opponents to score (77.8).

Toledo has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Toledo scored 8.4 more points per game at home (90.5) than away (82.1).

At home, the Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.4.

At home, Toledo knocked down 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule