The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have given up to their opponents (46%).
  • This season, Toledo has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 354th.
  • The Rockets average five more points per game (82.8) than the Sycamores allow their opponents to score (77.8).
  • Toledo has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Toledo scored 8.4 more points per game at home (90.5) than away (82.1).
  • At home, the Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.4.
  • At home, Toledo knocked down 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Wright State W 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico L 92-84 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 UC Irvine L 77-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center
12/2/2023 George Mason - Savage Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena

