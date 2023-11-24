How to Watch Toledo vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have given up to their opponents (46%).
- This season, Toledo has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 354th.
- The Rockets average five more points per game (82.8) than the Sycamores allow their opponents to score (77.8).
- Toledo has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Toledo scored 8.4 more points per game at home (90.5) than away (82.1).
- At home, the Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.4.
- At home, Toledo knocked down 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wright State
|W 78-77
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico
|L 92-84
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 77-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
