Toledo vs. Indiana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Toledo matchup.
Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Toledo vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana State (-2.5)
|165.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Indiana State (-2.5)
|165.5
|-148
|+120
Toledo vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- Toledo has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Rockets have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Indiana State has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Sycamores have hit the over every time.
