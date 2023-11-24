The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Toledo matchup.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Toledo vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Toledo Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-2.5) 165.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-2.5) 165.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Toledo has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Indiana State has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Sycamores have hit the over every time.

