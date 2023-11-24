Friday's game at Dollar Loan Center has the Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) going head to head against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 85-82 victory for Indiana State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Toledo vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 85, Toledo 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-2.2)

Indiana State (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 167.1

Indiana State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-1-0, and Toledo's is 3-2-0. The Sycamores have hit the over in four games, while Rockets games have gone over two times.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 82.8 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and conceding 76.8 per contest, 293rd in college basketball) and have a +30 scoring differential.

Toledo pulls down 25.4 rebounds per game (357th in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.8 boards per game.

Toledo knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 42.7% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Toledo has won the turnover battle by 5.2 per game, committing 11.0 (116th in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (28th in college basketball).

