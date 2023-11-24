The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) square off against a fellow MAC foe when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Offensively, Toledo ranks 30th in the FBS with 437.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 34th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per contest). With 344.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Central Michigan ranks 96th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 108th, giving up 411.5 total yards per contest.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Toledo Central Michigan 437.1 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.1 (99th) 331.2 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.5 (105th) 207.5 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (57th) 229.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (113th) 18 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (127th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 2,278 passing yards, completing 65.9% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 506 yards (46 ypg) on 101 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has racked up 1,173 yards on 162 carries while finding the end zone 13 times. He's also caught 12 passes for 186 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 556 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 receptions (out of 60 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 475 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has racked up 21 receptions for 378 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has put up 1,699 passing yards, or 154.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 33.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner nine times.

Marion Lukes has rushed 129 times for 676 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 252 yards.

Myles Bailey has racked up 91 carries and totaled 423 yards with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has totaled 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 432 (39.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has 23 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 409 yards (37.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tyson Davis has racked up 385 reciving yards (35 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

