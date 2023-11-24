The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Rockets are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Toledo (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Toledo (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Toledo has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Central Michigan has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC -274 Bet $274 to win $100

