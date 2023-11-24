The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is a 10.5-point underdog. The over/under is 54.5 for this matchup.

Toledo ranks 30th in total offense (437.1 yards per game) and 34th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) this season. With 23.7 points per game on offense, Central Michigan ranks 90th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 107th, allowing 31 points per contest.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Toledo vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -10.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Toledo Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rockets' offense fail to produce, ranking -27-worst in the FBS in total yards (425 total yards per game). They rank 43rd defensively (327.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the Rockets' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 26th in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and 97th in scoring defense (22.3 points per game allowed).

On offense, Toledo has put up 286.3 passing yards per game over its last three games (33rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it has given up an average of 191.3 passing yards on defense during that stretch (96th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Rockets' rushing offense fail to produce, ranking -13-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (138.7 per game). They rank 107th defensively (136.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Rockets have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In Toledo's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 13 MAC Betting Trends

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

The teams have hit the over in six of Toledo's 10 games with a set total.

Toledo has won all nine of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Toledo has played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 2,278 passing yards, completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 506 yards (46 ypg) on 101 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has 1,173 rushing yards on 162 carries with 13 touchdowns. He's also added 12 catches for 186 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 556 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 35 passes for 475 yards (43.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres' 21 catches have turned into 378 yards and two touchdowns.

Judge Culpepper has six sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 28 tackles.

Dallas Gant, Toledo's tackle leader, has 60 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Maxen Hook has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 52 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

