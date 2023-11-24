Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Trumbull County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bristol at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.