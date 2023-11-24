AAC opponents will do battle when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tulane vs. UTSA? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Tulane vs. UTSA?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 29, UTSA 23

Tulane 29, UTSA 23 Tulane has won all nine of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Green Wave have played nine times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

UTSA lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Roadrunners have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Green Wave a 63.6% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-3.5)



Tulane (-3.5) Tulane has played 10 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Against the spread, UTSA is 5-5-1 this year.

The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push Tulane and its opponents have combined to exceed Friday's over/under of 52 points six times this season.

There have been seven UTSA games that have ended with a combined score over 52 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.9 points per game, 8.9 points more than the over/under of 52 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 57.9 49.7 Implied Total AVG 33.7 37.4 30 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 4-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59 57.5 60.9 Implied Total AVG 35.5 35.3 35.8 ATS Record 5-5-1 3-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 5-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.