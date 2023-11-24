With the college football season entering Week 13, the schedule includes seven games that feature teams from the AAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UTSA Roadrunners at Tulane Green Wave 3:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!