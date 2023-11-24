College football Week 13 action includes seven games featuring Big 12 teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Jump to Matchup:

TCU vs. Oklahoma

Week 13 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma 69 TCU 45

Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-10.5)

Oklahoma (-10.5) Pregame Total: 65.5

Oklahoma Leaders

Passing: Dillon Gabriel (24-for-38, 400 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Dillon Gabriel (24-for-38, 400 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (22 ATT, 130 YDS, 3 TDs)

Gavin Sawchuk (22 ATT, 130 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Drake Stoops (14 TAR, 12 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

TCU Leaders

Passing: Josh Hoover (32-for-58, 344 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Josh Hoover (32-for-58, 344 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Emani Bailey (21 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD)

Emani Bailey (21 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: JoJo Earle (6 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Oklahoma TCU 607 Total Yards 520 400 Passing Yards 344 207 Rushing Yards 176 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 13 Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-14.5)

Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-14)

BYU Cougars at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma State (-16.5)

West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-10.5)

Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-7)

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-10)

